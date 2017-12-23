Silicon Sauna sojourn

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
IN FINLAND, you're never far from tech wonders. They can be found at the airport, at the buffet in a city hotel, and even inside a glass igloo near Santa Claus Village.
I discovered these when I was in Finland two weeks ago for my family's annual getaway. While my parents and sister were
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo