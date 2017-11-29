You are here
TAKING HEART
Doing good with donated cigarettes
Smokers give up their smokes to help cancer patients and their families
Singapore
VOLUNTEERS approached smokers at Bugis+ recently to persuade them to give up their cigarettes for a good cause: For each stick given up, event sponsors pledged 60 cents that went towards food items and necessities for cancer patients and their families.
All in, 2,774
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg