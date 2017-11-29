You are here

TAKING HEART

Doing good with donated cigarettes

Smokers give up their smokes to help cancer patients and their families
Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 5:50 AM
BT_20171129_NSGUFG29C6AX_3198052.jpg
Volunteers hit the streets to ask smokers if they would give up their cigarettes. Event sponsors matched each donated cigarette at 60 cents to pledge food and necessities to cancer patients and their families.
PHOTO: SINGAPORE CANCER SOCIETY

BT_20171129_NSGUFG29_3198051.jpg
PHOTO: SINGAPORE CANCER SOCIETY

Singapore

VOLUNTEERS approached smokers at Bugis+ recently to persuade them to give up their cigarettes for a good cause: For each stick given up, event sponsors pledged 60 cents that went towards food items and necessities for cancer patients and their families.

All in, 2,774

