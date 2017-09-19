You are here
Emmys laud women's roles on TV and Baldwin's scathing spoofs of Trump
Wins for The Handmaid's Tale, Veep are well received while Alec Baldwin bags Comedy Supporting Actor for his SNL oeuvre
Los Angeles
The Handmaid's Tale and political comedy Veep won the top prizes at the Emmy awards on Sunday, but satirical sketch show Saturday Night Live won the most Emmys overall on the back of a season of Donald Trump spoofs.
The new US president, who never won an Emmy despite
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg