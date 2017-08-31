Federer passes five-set test at US Open

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
New York
ROGER Federer made a narrow escape in a tense five-set thriller on Tuesday, sorting out worries about a back injury and poor preparation to reach the second round of the US Open.
The 19-time Grand Slam champion outlasted 70th-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 19, of the United States
