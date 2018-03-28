You are here
TAKING HEART
Fighting cancer through awareness and screening
National University Cancer Institute, Singapore marks 10 years of public education and treatment
Singapore
A RECORD 10,125 cancer awareness ribbons were collected and pinned on Saturday, as part of the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS) 10th anniversary event on Saturday.
Professor Chng Wee Joo, director of NCIS, said: "The pledge of 10,000 ribbons is a way
