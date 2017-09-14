You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Football: Malaysia to host Syria-Australia World Cup playoff

Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 09:51

[SYDNEY] Syria will play Australia in the first leg of their crucial World Cup Asian play-off in Malaysia next month, football authorities announced Thursday.

Football Federation Australia said it had received official confirmation that the Socceroos would face the war-divided nation at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka on October 5.

They will host the return leg in Sydney five days later.

Syria, who have never qualified for the World Cup finals, have been forced to play all their home qualifiers in Malaysia because of the civil war back home.

The winner will take on the fourth-placed team from the Concacaf region in home and away matches in November for a place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Life & Culture

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory hero 'was black boy'

Cahors emerges from backwater with fine wines

Emmy marketing campaigns rev up

Horror goes mainstream at Toronto Film Festival

Olympics: Paris, Los Angeles prepare to celebrate Olympic award

World lags badly on targets to slash TB, HIV, obesity: study

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study

BT_20170914_PREFAB_3084793.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Some builders not keen to be first movers in PPVC

BT_20170914_HALIMAH_3084718.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

I'm a President for all Singaporeans: Halimah

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
2 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
3 Presidential election: only one certificate of eligibility issued
4 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
5 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Jobs 18593318.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore jobless rate holds steady at 2.2% in June, retrenchments dip to 3,640

cbd.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study

BT_20170914_HALIMAH_3084718.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

I'm a President for all Singaporeans: Halimah

Temasek Holdings.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek is said to mull investing in Magic Leap

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening