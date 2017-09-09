You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Football: Pele delighted by Neymar's PSG switch

Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 08:01

file6udu7n38a3bo01uvg8s.jpg
Brazilian legend Pele hailed Neymar's move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain as an opportunity for his his compatriot to "be the big star", in an interview with goal.com on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Brazilian legend Pele hailed Neymar's move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain as an opportunity for his his compatriot to "be the big star", in an interview with goal.com on Friday.

Pele, who won the World Cup three times as a player and scored over 1,000 goals during his career, said that it would be good for Neymar to leave the shadow of former Barca teammate Lionel Messi.

"For Neymar, I think it (moving to PSG) was the best thing," he said.

"I think it was the best thing because there was always the discussion, 'Neymar, Messi, Neymar, Messi'. Now, he will have the opportunity to be the big star."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Neymar spent four seasons with Barcelona before joining big-spending PSG in a world-record transfer worth 222 million euros (S$357.421 million).

The 25-year-old forward started out at Santos, where Pele played for the majority of his glittering career.

"It's a great responsibility he has now," Pele, 76, added.

"Because people started comparing Neymar to Messi. And as a Brazilian, I say that there's no doubt that Neymar is one of the best in his position, because we have Cristiano Ronaldo who is a centre-forward as well."

"But with Messi it's a bit different. Messi is an organiser and he also scores goals."

AFP

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Life & Culture

New South Park game gets harder based on skin colour

Lady Gaga says taking a break after fifth album tour

When Trump put ice on Zuckerberg's glacier tour

Eight of the best ready to battle it out in Singapore

US job satisfaction is up, but still far off previous peaks

Pentagon's mysterious spacecraft punches above its weight

Editor's Choice

Sep 9, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton unit secures private fund management licence in China

BT_20170909_KRBUNG9A_3078179.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Real Estate

'Hungry ghosts' not dampening GCB interest

BT_20170909_BRUNCHNEW2_3077799.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Brunch

Tech: No (wo) man's land?

Most Read

1 Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound
2 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
3 Church buys Elite Building in collective sale
4 Changi Garden to be put up for collective sale by tender with S$196m asking price
5 AXA policyholders' data breached after cyber attack
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170909_BRUNCHNEW2_3077799.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Brunch

Tech: No (wo) man's land?

BT_20170909_FEATURE9-P_3073920.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Feature

The future of retail

Sep 9, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton unit secures private fund management licence in China

DOLLARS09.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Banking & Finance

A bad week for greenback as Singdollar rises to 15-month high

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening