You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Football: Tevez leaves China, signs for Boca Juniors for third time

Sat, Jan 06, 2018 - 8:26 AM

FBL-ARGENTINA-BOCA-TEVEZ-000722.jpg
Former Manchester United and Juventus striker Carlos Tevez agreed a move back to boyhood club Boca Juniors on Friday after 12 months in Chinese football with Shanghai Shenhua, the Argentine team announced.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] Former Manchester United and Juventus striker Carlos Tevez agreed a move back to boyhood club Boca Juniors on Friday after 12 months in Chinese football with Shanghai Shenhua, the Argentine team announced.

"Tevez is coming home! He joined the team today and is already training with his teammates," Boca said on its various social media accounts alongside a photo of the player working out in a gym.

It will be the 33-year-old's third spell at Boca Juniors.

He was pictured in the gym wearing a Boca team shirt although the club did not reveal the value of the transfer.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Argentine news agency Telam had said earlier that Tevez had already negotiated what jersey he will wear at the Buenos Aires club - number 32.

Tevez joined Shenhua in January last year on an estimated 730,000 euros a week salary, making him one of the world's highest-paid players.

A spokesman for Shenhua confirmed to AFP Friday that the club had been in talks with the globetrotting Argentine to end his contract.

Tevez scored only four goals in the Chinese championship during an injury-marred season in which he missed the Chinese Cup Final which his team won.

He was not in the squad for either leg of the final against Shanghai SIPG and flew back to Argentina just as his side lifted the trophy.

Tevez, who has often found it difficult to settle anywhere, saw his time in China unravel quickly.

He arrived in Shanghai a year ago to a hero's welcome and was touted as a symbol of football's fast rise in the country.

But he soon fell out of favour with Shenhua fans who questioned his fitness and commitment.

He earned the unflattering nickname "Very Homesick Boy", a nod to past antics of jetting home to Argentina in times of strife, and he was accused of being overweight when new coach Wu Jingui took over at struggling Shenhua in September.

Wu later said that Tevez was working hard of his own volition to get fit and shed the bulk, but that did nothing to earn him a recall for the FA Cup final.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Life & Culture

Iconic Tsukiji fish market holds final New Year auction before relocating

Inside Masayoshi Son's eccentric, relentless deal-making spree

56 years on, Singapore Open still awaiting a local winner

The (really) old and new meet in Naples

Five-star experience

In one year and out the other

Editor's Choice

BT_20180106_CAPTIANEW_3251532.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand rejigs China focus with mall disposals

bankfile.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Local banks to gain in 2018 from rising rates, loans growth

BT_20180106_COVER6LA1M_3251599.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Brunch

Year of the Cryptocoin

Most Read

1 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
2 Bitcoin loses some dazzle as second-tier crypto coins catch up
3 Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments
4 MAS chief Ravi Menon named best central bank governor in Asia-Pacific
5 Venture Corp to join STI from Jan 5, replacing GLP
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180106_COVER6LA1M_3251599.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Brunch

Year of the Cryptocoin

BT_20180106_GCB6_3251442.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Real Estate

Value of deals in GCB areas rises to five-year high

BT_20180106_WELLS2_3251567.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
The Raffles Conversation

A growing Asian footprint

BT_20180106_NYSE_3250912.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Investing & Wealth

Analysts are expecting the party to end - they just don't know exactly when

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening