You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Former Oz PM Bob Hawke launches lager to round of applause

Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 19:04

13878386 - 10_11_2009.jpg
Former Australian prime minister and legendary beer drinker Bob Hawke may become a legendary beer maker after he launched his own craft lager on Thursday.
PHOTO: SPH

[MELBOURNE] Former Australian prime minister and legendary beer drinker Bob Hawke may become a legendary beer maker after he launched his own craft lager on Thursday.

He served up a schooner of "Hawke's Lager" at a Sydney pub, saying, "how's that for a pour?" to a round of applause.

Mr Hawke's Brewing Co's lager will be served on tap at 11 pubs across Sydney and the northern city of Newcastle from Thursday while cans bearing his likeness will be released on ANZAC Day on April 25.

Australia's third-longest serving prime minister, Mr Hawke, 87, broke a world record for downing a yard of beer in the fastest-ever time during his time at Oxford University in the 1950s.

Mr Hawke said he any profit owed to him would go to environmental charity Landcare. "I set up Landcare when I was prime minister and it was great work and I thought it was an appropriate repository for my share of the profits," he told media.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Elaine Kim
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening