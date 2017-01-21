Formula One: Nico Rosberg eyes life beyond 'driving in circles'

"Life has more to offer than driving round in circles," he told an audience at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, where business leaders, politicians and celebrity philanthropists have been gathered this week.

[DAVOS] Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg said Friday there was more to life than "driving round in circles" and hinted he was considering investing in electric cars after his shock retirement.

The German, who announced his exit in December just five days after winning the world title at the age of 31, said his plans included charity work and spending a lot more time with his wife and young daughter.

"Life has more to offer than driving round in circles," he told an audience at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, where business leaders, politicians and celebrity philanthropists have been gathered this week.

For leisure, Rosberg plans to hit the slopes after a long, legally enforced absence.

"It's 11 years since I've been skiing because it's in my contract as a racer you're not allowed to ski," he said.

Rosberg said he wanted to "give something back in some way or another", adding that as a first move, "I'm going to go to Germany to visit children who are quite ill."

He is also eyeing investment opportunities.

"There's so many possibilities... electrical cars, for example."

After starting out in karting at the age of six, the son of Finnish F1 world champion Keke Rosberg said he was looking forward to "being in control of my own life" again.

The former Mercedes driver said he had no regrets about his decision to quit, saying he wanted to "walk out at the absolute peak".

"Everybody needs to find their own way and figure out what's best for them," he added.

Rosberg told AFP in an interview last month that among other options he was mulling a new career as an actor.

"An action hero... That would make me very happy."

AFP