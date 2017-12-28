You are here

Home > Life & Culture

From pink pussyhats to rape laws, women's rights advance despite adversity in 2017

Thu, Dec 28, 2017 - 1:08 PM

FILES-BRITAIN-DESIGN-AWARDS-114512.jpg
Pink hat-wearing protesters marched in the millions, celebrities called out their abusers as "pigs", and countries from Chile to India passed pro-women legislation, making 2017 a momentous year for women's rights despite setbacks, activists said.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Pink hat-wearing protesters marched in the millions, celebrities called out their abusers as "pigs", and countries from Chile to India passed pro-women legislation, making 2017 a momentous year for women's rights despite setbacks, activists said.

Beginning with the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, who swiftly moved to restrict abortions around the world, 2017 brought a reminder to many that women's rights have a long road ahead.

But the trials ushered in a new era of resistance in the United States and elsewhere, while countries in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America made strides towards ending gender discrimination, campaigners said.

"It was a year for tackling discriminatory laws," UN Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Lebanon, Tunisia and Jordan all scrapped laws this year that allowed rapists to escape punishment if they married their victims, a move activists hope will spread to other Arab states.

In a string of victories against child marriage, Malawi, Honduras, Trinidad and Tobago, El Salvador and Guatemala all amended national laws to ban the practice, Ms Mlambo-Ngcuka said.

And in India, where child marriage is illegal but common, lawmakers ruled that having sex with a wife aged 15 to 18 is punishable as rape.

Mr Trump's expansion of the global gag rule - which withholds US funding from foreign clinics or groups that provide information about abortion - dealt a blow to family planning services and women's health worldwide, charities said.

But in a victory for campaigners, Chile ruled to legalise abortion in certain circumstances, leaving only a handful of countries in the world where it is banned outright.

"We continue to see progress in advancing reproductive human rights in a hostile global climate," said Lilian Sepulveda of the global legal programme at the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Other women's rights leaders said it was the resistance to sexism that made 2017 noteworthy.

"This year has also been about changing the narrative - from one that blames, disbelieves and stigmatises victims, to one that holds abusers to account," said the UN's Ms Mlambo-Ngcuka.

Millions of women around the world marched in protest to Mr Trump the day after his inauguration, many wearing pink "pussyhats" in reference to his boast in a 2005 video about grabbing women's genitals.

Months later, millions again joined a popular protest movement by sharing stories of sexual abuse and harassment on social media using the hashtag #MeToo, or in France, #balancetonporc ("expose your pig").

"I think this is just the beginning of a new awakening for women," said Bob Bland, one of the national co-chairs of the Women's March on Washington.

"Going into 2018, we are galvanised for the fight ahead,"she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Life & Culture

Tibetan film-maker flees China, arrives in US

Bali declares 'garbage emergency' amid sea of waste

Dutch experts doubt authenticity of rare 'Hitler' painting

Football: Liverpool land Van Dijk in world record deal for defender

Designing artisanal proteins for your body

TV Tokyo's New Year's Eve special is to watch a man eat

Editor's Choice

sgsklylineA0J7259.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
SME

SMEs see brighter skies in the new year

sg.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply after market responds to previous spike

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Oxley unit takes stake in Australian developer

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
3 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
4 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
5 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-07-17T044630Z_1793432446_RC17A1DC0E70_RTRMADP_3_KEPPEL-CORP-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand, Lum Chang acquire Frankfurt office building for 234.3m euros in cash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening