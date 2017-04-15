You are here
GOLF
From whiner to winner
Spaniard Sergio Garcia has matured as a golfer, and he's ready to win more Majors.
AS the shadows grew longer at twilight time at Augusta last Sunday and dawn cracked to welcome another day in Singapore, Sergio Garcia was lost in his thoughts. He was being ferried to the 18th-hole tee box, alongside another buggy carrying Justin Rose, his final opponent from an exclusive field
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg