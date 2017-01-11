You are here

Home > Life & Culture

George Lucas' US$1b 'Star Wars' museum finds Los Angeles home

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 09:26

30477483.4 (37020154) - 21_12_2015 - pixlucas.jpg
"Star Wars" filmmaker George Lucas has settled on Los Angeles for the home of his US$1 billion storytelling museum, after pulling the project from Chicago last year.
ST PHOTO

[LOS ANGELES] "Star Wars" filmmaker George Lucas has settled on Los Angeles for the home of his US$1 billion storytelling museum, after pulling the project from Chicago last year.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Tuesday that the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will be located in Exposition Park in downtown Los Angeles. "I believed in the vision for the Lucas Museum, and we went after it with everything we have - because I know that L.A. is the ideal place for making sure that it touches the widest possible audience," Garcetti said in a statement, thanking Lucas and his wife, Mellody Hobson.

The museum was initially planned for Chicago, but Lucas ran into legal challenges from an open-spaces group and pulled the project. Garcetti immediately moved to woo the filmmaker to house the museum in Los Angeles.

The proposed museum, valued at US$1 billion and funded by Lucas, would feature exhibitions of Lucas' collection of paintings, illustrations and digital art from the blockbuster"Star Wars" movie franchise he started in 1977. "South Los Angeles's Promise Zone best positions the museum to have the greatest impact on the broader community, fulfilling our goal of inspiring, engaging and educating a broad and diverse visitorship," the museum's board of directors said in a statement.

The proposed site for the museum is next to the University of Southern California, where Lucas studied film and met future collaborators including Steven Spielberg.

Lucas sold his "Star Wars" franchise to Walt Disney Co in 2012 for US$4 billion.

Disney rebooted the franchise with six new films, including a new trilogy in the space saga commencing with 2015's "The Force Awakens," and standalone stories such as December's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

REUTERS

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
5 Car COE premiums rise
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening