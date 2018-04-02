You are here

Home > Life & Culture

German breads, cakes and Puccini

Mon, Apr 02, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180402_NAHBAKE2A_3375171.jpg
Herb Glaser piping "Happy Birthday, Dad" on a chocolate ganache cake at Glaser's Bake Shop. The 116-year-old German bakery in New York is scheduled to close on July 1.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

BT_20180402_NAHBAKE2A_3375171.jpg
Irresistible - a tray of lemon meringue tarts.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

New York

OPERA - today it was La Bohème - boomed in the kitchen at the back of Glaser's Bake Shop, a 116-year-old German bakery on First Avenue and 87th Street. The work space, with its four ovens, was cluttered with racks holding cakes and cookies, an industrial-size mixer and a wooden workbench, piled high with 100-pound bags of sugar and flour.

Co-owner and head baker Herb Glaser, 65, wearing white cotton pants and an apron streaked with frosting, was busy icing birthday cakes and glazing black-and-white cookies.

While the Puccini played, customers - forming a line that stretched to the door - looked at the cookies, Danishes, brownies and sticky buns that were on display, as well as the "family wall", which has mementos from Glaser's history, including the picture from opening day on April 2, 1902, and a family recipe book from 1930.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meghan Higgins was in to pick up animal-shaped butter cookies. "I'm buying these for my nieces who beg me for them, but I'm a sucker for their cinnamon doughnuts," she said. Ms Higgins has been a customer for 10 years. "I discovered the place by walking by and smelling it," she said.

These days people are lining up for Glaser's "bunny bread", a rabbit-shaped coffee cake with a coloured egg baked into it.

Time to retire

Customers had better enjoy the lines and the opera and the shelves of Easter treats while they can: The bakery - one of the few remaining German businesses in Yorkville (once known as German Town) - is scheduled to close on July 1. "It's time for my brother to retire and enjoy our lives while we still have our health," said Herb, 65, who has run the business with his 67-year-old brother, John, since their father died in 1999.

John Herbert Glaser - Herb's grandfather and a professional baker in his native Germany who immigrated to the city - opened Glaser's after buying the building that houses it.

John started off selling loaves of bread but quickly expanded to cakes and cookies. His son and Herb's father, also named Herb, stepped in to run Glaser's in 1935, when he was only 18, after John died unexpectedly of an infection. The younger Herb and John are the current - and the last - Glaser generation in charge of the bakery.

John arrives at 3 am and leaves by the early afternoon while Herb, who lives above the business just as his father and grandfather did, starts at 8 am and stays all day. The brothers intend to sell the building after the bakery closes. Herb said he planned to relocate to New Paltz, New York, where he has a house.

Many of the pastries, breads and cookies on offer date to the bakery's founding, Herb said. Glaser's also inherited a few recipes, including cherry honeybee cookies, from Kramer's Pastries, another German bakery in the neighbourhood, after it closed in 1999.

Sara Evans, a customer of 40 years, walked in and asked what kinds of Danishes were available. Apple, cheese, pecan and prune were among the choices; Ms Evans settled on apple. "Everything is so good that it's hard to pick, and that's why I'm in here too often," she said. Ms Evans was lucky; she was able to buy her apple Danish right before the next customer rush.

As the bakery filled with people, Terri Cooney, an assistant baker for 20 years, kept things calm, repeatedly saying: "The floor is yours, and you control the speed of the ride. Take your time and enjoy it." NYTIMES

Life & Culture

Kim Jong Un mingles with K-Pop stars in overture to South Korea

Paying to catch 40 winks during lunch

Family, friends bid farewell to Stephen Hawking

Schwarzenegger wakes from heart surgery declaring: 'I'm back!'

'Benjamin Button' Ibrahimovic ready for Galaxy debut after Manchester United

From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

BT_20180402_LSMAYKE28_3375106.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean

BT_20180402_MQTSMP_3375112.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Law firm sharpening its edge in digital age

Most Read

1 From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights
2 Japan Exchange Group to sell its 4.95% stake in SGX progressively over three years
3 Are Reits worth considering when rates rise?
4 Chew's Group expects crack in egg production for 1-2 weeks
5 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_020418_46.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010

BP_HDB_020418_45.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices drop 0.8% in Q1 after 0.2% decline in previous quarter: Flash estimates

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

Apr 2, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Atlantic Navigation Holdings (S), ASTI Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening