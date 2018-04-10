You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Go your own way: Buckingham leaves Fleetwood Mac, again

Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 9:07 AM

[NEW YORK] Fleetwood Mac, the veteran rockers notorious for internal strife, are at it again. The band said Monday it was parting ways once more with guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.

The announcement, made as the British-American group prepares a summer tour, nonetheless came as a surprise as the band's classic lineup had reunited over the past few years.

"Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour. The band wishes Lindsey all the best," the remaining members said in a statement.

The group said he would be replaced on the tour by two guitarists - frontman Neil Finn of Australian pop stalwarts Crowded House and Mike Campbell, who led the backup band of late rocker Tom Petty.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour," the band said.

It was not immediately clear why Buckingham was, in the words of one of the band's hits, set to go his own way.

But entertainment site Variety, quoting an anonymous source, said the band fired Buckingham rather than the guitarist choosing to leave. Representatives for the band declined comment.

Drummer Mick Fleetwood has been the only consistent member of the 50-year-old group, which has generated a string of emotionally resonant hits such as "Dreams" and "Landslide".

The California-born Buckingham originally joined when he was dating Stevie Nicks, whose sandy voice would define the sound of Fleetwood Mac.

They split while still bandmates and Fleetwood Mac's internal tensions famously belied an uneasy musical unity on the 1977 album "Rumours", the group's most acclaimed work.

Buckingham, a key songwriter for the group, initially left the band in 1987.

But the group put behind bad blood to come back together in early 1993 for the inauguration of president Bill Clinton, who adopted the Fleetwood Mac song "Don't Stop" as a forward-looking campaign theme.

In January, Clinton saluted Fleetwood Mac when the group - including Buckingham - was honoured at a charity concert in New York as part of the Grammy Awards.

Fellow vocalist Christine McVie, who was married to bassist John McVie and had kept a low profile in recent years, rejoined Fleetwood Mac in 2014 to complete the classic lineup.

AFP

Life & Culture

World's hottest chilli pepper gives man 'thunderclap' headaches

'Heterogeneous' Bordeaux 2017 restores confidence

Vietnam's street-food cocktails making a splash

Risotto from Sri Lanka is just as good

Prince Harry's fiancee craves 'Diana 2.0' role: biography

What the pho? Vietnam streetfood cocktails make a splash

Editor's Choice

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m buy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
4 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
5 United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

condo.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo, apartment resale prices hit new high with 1.5% monthly rise in March: SRX

pearl.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc market will cool around mid-2018 amid developer fatigue: RHB

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble restructuring in doubt as founder Elman said to push for new deal

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Ezion to 'buy'; raises 12-month target price to S$0.29

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening