You are here
Going corporate by putting pedal to the mettle
OCBC Cycle is back with a change in format in the corporate race event. The leaders from two teams share their thoughts.
Singapore
THE OCBC Cycle is back for its 10th instalment on May 5 and 6, and along with it, comes a revamp of the competitive corporate cycling race.
Renamed the Corporate Chase, the race will take each team of four on a 42km route, the route for the Sportive Ride which is also
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg