You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Golf: Tiger stalks Conners at Valspar Championship

Sat, Mar 10, 2018 - 10:30 AM

GLF-USP-SPO-VALSPAR-CHAMPIONSHIP---ROUND-TWO-235223.jpg
Tiger Woods put his name atop a leaderboard again, if only briefly, driving fans into a frenzy and positioning himself for a weekend run at Valspar Championship leader Corey Conners.
PHOTO: AFP

[MIAMI] Tiger Woods put his name atop a leaderboard again, if only briefly, driving fans into a frenzy and positioning himself for a weekend run at Valspar Championship leader Corey Conners.

Former world number one Woods, playing his fourth US PGA Tour event since returning in January from spinal fusion surgery last April, fired a three-under par 68 for a four-under total of 138.

That was good enough for a share of the early clubhouse lead but eventually two strokes behind Canadian rookie Conners, the overnight leader who fired a 69 for 136.

Woods was almost flawless, only a bogey at his final hole, the par-four ninth at Innisbrook Resort north of Tampa, Florida, preventing him from holding the outright clubhouse lead.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He was tied with England's Paul Casey and fellow Americans Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Palmer and Kelly Kraft.

"I'm up there," Woods said.

"At least I'm there with a chance going into the weekend."

That was more than some other of golf's biggest names could say, as Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy both missed the halfway cut.

"Today was a good day," Woods said.

"It was cold early, then the wind started blowing. It was just inconsistent, it was tough to get a bead on which way it was coming from. I did a lot of guessing - guessed pretty good, also got fooled a few times."

Woods teed off on 10 and drained six-foot birdie putts at 12 and 13 and rolled in an 11-footer for another birdie at the par-four second hole.

In a greenside bunker at the par-five fifth, Woods blasted out to five feet and made the putt for a birdie that moved him to five-under for the tournament and put him alone atop the leaderboard.

He saved par at the seventh with an 11-foot putt, but his five-foot par attempt at his final hole lipped out.

"I didn't know I had the sole lead," Woods said.

"As I was walking off nine it showed 68 and that was at four (under)."

For others, however, it was heady stuff to see Woods's name atop the leaderboard less than a month before the first major of the year, the Masters.

Woods's odds to win the Masters, as adjusted by Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, dropped twice on Friday on the strength of his performance, first from 16-1 to 12-1 and then to 10-1 - behind only world number one Dustin Johnson and reigning PGA Champion Justin Thomas, both priced at 8-1.

'A LITTLE BIT BETTER'

Woods said in January, when he returned to the PGA Tour at Torrey Pines, that the early stages of his latest comeback would all be aimed at Augusta National, where he has won four green jackets but hasn't played since 2015.

The 42-year-old finished tied for 23rd at Torrey Pines, then missed the cut at Riviera in Los Angeles before a 12th-placed finish at the Honda Classic two weeks ago.

He's expected to tee it up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week in his final Masters tuneup.

"I keep getting a little bit better here and there, making these little subtle tweaks," said Woods, who was sidelined for all of 2016 before an abortive comeback bid last year.

"I just need to get a little bit more tournament time in. I'm starting to get a better feel for it. I'm finding the rhythm of the rounds, I'm hitting shots, I don't have a problem posting scores."

"I'm able to play more 'feel' golf than I am just trying to figure out how to play golf again."

AFP

Life & Culture

J Lo and A-Rod help Bronx kids live the American real estate dream

Nobel prize-winning British scientist John Sulston dies at 75: Institute

Horse, spooked on Florida dance floor, throws off semi-naked rider

Clash of the Reds at Old Trafford

The convoluted math behind the art fairs everyone loves to hate

High-end flippers fuel art auctions

Editor's Choice

20170906_1504681209681_3334702104739170_2_3sa0_zuann.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Economic agencies have flexibility to let in needed foreign skills

BT_20180310_JQGRAB10_3344768.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Technology

Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace

BT_20180310_COVER10_3344852.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Brunch

Short cuts

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro to gain from Grab-Uber deal, likely rail-fare hike: Maybank Kim Eng
2 HSBC launches Singapore-dollar income bond fund for local retail investors
3 Koh Brothers unit wins bid for Toho Mansion in Holland Village
4 Goodluck Garden sold to Qingjian for S$610m
5 Temasek and GIC in talks to buy chunk of internet star Salt Bae's steakhouse: FT
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-03-08T203736Z_989246586_RC14D7D11890_RTRMADP_3_TRADE-TPP-CHILE-SIGNING.JPG
Mar 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Sans US, smaller CPTPP gains, but it will still lift members' trade

jon5658jwshell.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shell waiting to jump into Indonesia small-scale LNG industry

BT_20180310_JQGRAB10_3344768.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Technology

Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace

2017-08-02T231804Z_1263717511_RC14268F8070_RTRMADP_3_USA-JOBSFAIR.JPG
Mar 10, 2018
Government & Economy

US job growth surges in February

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening