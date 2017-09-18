You are here

SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2017

Hamilton triumphs as things get wet and wild

Dramatic crash eliminates early leaders; race sees rain for first time during event
Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 5:50 AM
The smash-up resulted in Raikkonen, Verstappen, Vettel and later Alonso being knocked out of the race.
PHOTO: AFP

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (above, at right) celebrating on the podium after winning the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday. With his victory - his third here - the Briton now has 263 points, or 28 points ahead of Sebastian Vettel, his closest rival.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

TWO Ferraris made a Red Bull sandwich, causing a melee at the first corner and allowing Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton an easy win at the 10th Singapore Grand Prix.

In one of the most exciting races at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, made more unpredictable by the rain, Ferrari'

