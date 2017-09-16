You are here
GOLF
Heading into the final stretch
The BT Corporate Golf League wraps up on Friday, and we spotlight three of the Category A teams.
THE Business Times Corporate Golf League enters its final leg at Tanah Merah Country Club's Garden course on Friday.
Multi-winners Team SunMoon have taken the perch in the Open Category table, but can they hold on as the finish is expected to be tight with the chasing pack, Tat Hong - The
