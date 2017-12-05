You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Hedonist hounds escape the dog's life on India's mean streets

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 10:17 AM

BP_Critterati,_051217_19.jpg
Critterati, which claims to be South Asia's first luxury hotel for dogs, offers suites at up to US$70 a night for pets whose "parents" will spare no expense to indulge their pride and joy.
PHOTO: AFP

[GURGAON, India] Velvet beds, a relaxing spa, 24-hour medical care and non-alcoholic beers imported from Belgium: the life of a pampered pooch in India would leave many humans envious.

Critterati, which claims to be South Asia's first luxury hotel for dogs, offers suites at up to US$70 a night for pets whose "parents" will spare no expense to indulge their pride and joy.

A world away from the daily struggle to survive for India's estimated 30 million strays, breeds such as St Bernards, Labradors and Lhasa Apsos can now enjoy the last word in canine coddling.

Chief executive Deepak Chawla opened Critterati in the New Delhi satellite city of Gurgaon to offer the wealthy an alternative to more down-at-heel facilities in India.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"No decent dog owner would want his dog to stay in those places," he said.

The facility is riding a wave of growing love for pets as the Asian giant's economy hits new heights. The number of household dogs in India has risen from two million in 2002 to an estimated 15 million in 2016 - and is forecast to hit 26 million by 2021.

The top-of-the range Critterati suite offers a giant bed with velvet headboard, television and private dog-flap leading onto a balcony.

There is a swimming pool, a spa with ayurvedic massage oils and a vet on 24-hour call, while a medical unit with operating theatre is being built.

A dog cafe serves rice and chicken and the menu also features muffins, pancakes and ice-cream - with bacon and vanilla a particular favourite - all washed down with non-alcoholic dog beer from Belgium.

Mr Chawla says in standard kennels animals can be left alone for long hours.

"Here things are quite different," he declared. "It starts from 7am with potty breaks, then breakfast, then again a potty break, then play sessions for around two hours, then swimming sessions, then again play sessions, plus time in the café."

Unlike the streetwise hounds waiting outside for scraps, Critterati clients have their every need met and their owners - many of whom refer to themselves as "parents" - think it is money well spent.

Ashish Arora, a hotel chain executive, says he has no qualms about indulging Rubo the Labrador.

"He loves coconut water and vitamin water. He tells me he wants to eat chicken, so he eats it every day," said Mr Arora.

"I keep spending quite a bit. I don't mind, it is like you are spending on a child."

Mr Chawla says his guests are worth the best.

"An animal is more loyal than human beings, they will do anything for us so they deserve it."

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Life & Culture

Brigitte Macron fetes first panda born in France

Thurman brings Trumpland critique to Broadway

K-pop titans BTS break into US Top 40

Star Wars sisters hail girl-powered galaxy

Woods completes fine comeback as red-hot Fowler wins Bahamas event

Kennedy Center fetes the arts with minimal politics and a lot of star power

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

WJ__5863.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Fiscal sustainability key to coping with future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

2017-06-12T081433Z_102623060_RC1F31638EA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-SECURITY.JPG
Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singapore fund investors paying above median fees: report

Dec 5, 2017
Consumer

Defective product recalls an increasing financial risk for companies: Allianz

Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng keeps 'buy' on Best World with S$1.88 target price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening