Hogwarts School off to flying start in new digital experience

Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 09:58

[LOS ANGELES] Harry Potter's magical world is coming alive like never before.

Fans of the best-selling books and films can now fly through the boy wizard's Hogwarts School and its quidditch pitch, in an immersive digital experience.

The Hogwarts Experience was launched on the fan website Pottermore.com on Friday to coincide with the Sept 1 date when 11 year-old orphan Potter first started at Hogwarts school in JK Rowling's 1997 book "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone".

While Hogwarts School has been created many times for movies, in art work and even in theme parks, the free digital experience allows fans to fly through the exterior of the castle, the forbidden forest including Hagrid's hut, and the quidditch pitch.

"This new feature on our website marks the first time fans will have the opportunity to explore the famous wizarding school any time, any place and at their own pace," Henriette Stuart-Reckling, global digital director for Pottermore, said in a statement.

Rowling's seven Harry Potter books have sold more than 400 million copies worldwide and were made into eight films that grossed US$7 billion.

REUTERS
