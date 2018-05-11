You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Hollywood glitters as 'Star Wars' stages 'Solo' premiere

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 10:57 AM

BP_Solo_110518_78.jpg
The glittering array of stars in Hollywood Boulevard included cast members Alden Ehrenreich (above), Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton and Paul Bettany.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest "Star Wars" spin-off.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story," which gets its US release on May 25, tells the coming-of-age tale of smuggler Han Solo before he was the galaxy's most adored scoundrel.

The glittering array of stars in Hollywood Boulevard included cast members Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton and Paul Bettany.

"One of my favorite movies growing up was 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.' I think this movie has a little bit of the fun of that film," said Ehrenreich, who plays Solo, on the red carpet.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hollywood's A-list - "Star Wars" alumni or otherwise - turned out for the second in the "anthology" series of spin-off films that started in 2016 with "Rogue One." Among them were Mark Hamill, Ewan McGregor, Sofia Vergara, Alexandra Daddario, Benjamin Bratt and Johnny Knoxville.

The Disney-owned Lucasfilm delighted fans in April with a sneak peak of one of the most hotly-anticipated scenes from the movie, the first meeting between the young Solo and Glover's Lando Calrissian.

"A very slow week, but hopefully it will speed up as soon this movie comes out," joked Glover, whose rap alter ego Childish Gambino has racked up a record-breaking 70 million YouTube views in just four days with his latest single "This is America" Glover said the best thing about playing Lando was the fans, who began recognising him as the galaxy's sexiest gambler the very day he was announced for the part, when he went for a pizza.

BUMPY RIDE

The trailers have also offered a glimpse of the pivotal moment in "Star Wars" lore when Han beats Lando in a card game to win the Millennium Falcon starship, a full-size version of which was constructed for the premiere.

"Everything about this movie is getting you ready for what you already know," said Emilia Clarke - Daenerys Targaryen on HBO's "Game of Thrones" - who plays Qi'ra, Solo's friend since childhood.

"And I think that the way that we get there is satisfying." The movie, which comes just five months after "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," has endured a journey to screen that has been bumpier than the Falcon completing the Kessel Run.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard was brought in last year to replace sacked directing duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

The pair behind the acclaimed "The LEGO Movie" and "21 Jump Street," were dropped after clashing with Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy and writer Lawrence Kasdan, according to reports.

"This is showmanship at its best and it's what 'Star Wars' fans deserve, this kind of excitement. But I'm also really glad that we worked very hard to make this release date," said Howard.

"It was a big challenge. The movie was not compromised one bit and I'm so glad because it really feels like a summer movie to me."

Solo's Wookiee companion Chewbacca is played by 2.08m Finnish basketballer Joonas Suotamo who took over from Peter Mayhew, starting with "The Force Awakens" (2015).

"I just approached it as another adventure happening at a different time in Chewbacca's life," Suotamo said.

"It was interesting to approach this time when Chewbacca doesn't know Han, he doesn't know all these people, he's in a really bad spot and he's looking for a way out."

Experts are predicting an opening weekend domestic box office of around US$137 million, some way short of the US$155 million recouped by "Rogue One" and a figure dwarfed by Marvel twice already this year.

AFP

Life & Culture

The challenge of space gardening: One giant 'leaf' for mankind

Keeping things shipshape, in BT Weekend

Stereophonics rocks, venue doesn't

They came, they saw, they were outbid

Human-sounding Google Assistant sparks ethics questions

Manchester United confirm Alex Ferguson out of intensive care

Editor's Choice

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_110518_10.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Challenging transition ahead for Malaysia

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
5 Malaysia elections: Mahathir expected to be sworn in as new PM at 5pm today
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Anwar_110518_86.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_SingPost_110518_67.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Absence of impairment charge sends SingPost to S$24m Q4 profit; to pay 2 S cent dividend

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales down 1.5% in March, led by continued drop in vehicle sales

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening