Hong Kong tycoon David Tang dies at 63

Hong Kong
HONG KONG businessman and socialite David Tang, known as the founder of international fashion brand Shanghai Tang, has died at the age of 63, it was announced Wednesday.
"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our founder Sir David Tang," Shanghai Tang said in a
