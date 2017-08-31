You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Hong Kong tycoon David Tang dies at 63

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170831_NSDAVID31_3064116.jpg
Described by media as one of Britain's best-connected men, Mr Tang was often seen partying with the likes of supermodel Kate Moss and calls Prince Charles a friend.
PHOTO: AFP

Hong Kong

HONG KONG businessman and socialite David Tang, known as the founder of international fashion brand Shanghai Tang, has died at the age of 63, it was announced Wednesday.

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our founder Sir David Tang," Shanghai Tang said in a

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Life & Culture

Federer passes five-set test at US Open

Esports: a growing big business

In smartphone age, the hajj is for sharing

Hong Kong businessman David Tang dies at 63

Ancient whales were predators not gentle giants say scientists

Australian number plate sells for A$2.45m

Editor's Choice

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
5 Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

m1.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Companies & Markets

M1, StarHub offer unlimited-data mobile plans

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening