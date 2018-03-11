You are here

Horse, spooked on Florida dance floor, throws off semi-naked rider

Sat, Mar 10, 2018 - 7:17 AM

[MIAMI] Florida partiers who packed a Miami Beach nightclub Thursday night were keen to see an actual party animal - a snow-white horse complete with a half-naked model as its rider.

But, in events apparently unforeseen, the horse became spooked on the dance floor, throwing off its rider and making a break for it as partygoers screamed in fear.

Mokai Lounge in South Beach is now saddled with a police investigation - and the wrath of seething social media users.

Footage shared online sparked cries of animal abuse, and a petition set up to get the club's license revoked amassed more than 1,000 signatures.

The bar's page on reviewing site Yelp has been shut down following a flood of posts outraged over the horsing around.

"People go to nightclubs to have a good time, enjoy drinks with friends, dance and party. This environment is by no means a place for ANY animal or wildlife," the Change.org petition read.

The Miami Beach Police Department said it had launched a joint investigation with local government officials.

"Last night, MBPD was made aware of this incident at Mokai. We are very concerned over the allegations," the department said on Twitter.

Mokai Lounge, which is closed during the day, did not respond to telephone calls Friday.

AFP

