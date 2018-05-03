You are here

Iconic wonders in the Weekend magazine

Thu, May 03, 2018 - 5:50 AM

WHEN the famed explorer Dr David Livingstone first set his eyes on a mighty waterfall flowing into South Africa's Zambezi River, he described it as such: "It had never been seen before by European eyes; but scenes so lovely must have been gazed upon by angels in their flight."

He named it Victoria Falls, and this wonder of nature has remained at the top of travellers' to-do list ever since. Even if you haven't had the opportunity, check out Friday's issue of Weekend magazine as we bring you a stunning photo-essay of this iconic place where the line, Dr Livingstone, I presume?, was immortalised when the good doctor was visited by the journalist Henry Morton Stanley.

From the past to the future - of cooking, as German appliance maker Miele unveils its groundbreaking new Dialog oven that could well be the most innovative kitchen technology since the microwave was invented. Weekend was at the recent Eurocucina for an exclusive preview.

If you seriously need to get your body back into shape for health as well as fitness reasons, then do something about it with the help of three wellness specialists who offer body talk, chiropractic and fitness regimes for the over-40 set.

And if you're wondering if Google Home is the right gadget for your lifestyle, check out the review in our Tech section.

