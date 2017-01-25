You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Instagram becomes art marketing tool

Galleries, auctioneers, dealers using social media to show available pieces
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170125_DNINSTA25WY5E_2708021.jpg
Antique dealer Mikki Towler uses Instagram to connect potential buyers with pieces that she has available, such as a late Victorian butchers display pig (right) and antique kitchen items (left).
PHOTOS: NYTIMES

London

THE singularity and relatively high cost of most fine art has made it resistant to sales on the Internet. There are not many collectors, it seems, who are willing to spend millions of dollars online. But Instagram has quietly become a commercial game-changer for the art market, a

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
5 Hong Kong's home curbs may help end Singapore's three-year slump
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening