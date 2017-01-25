You are here
Instagram becomes art marketing tool
Galleries, auctioneers, dealers using social media to show available pieces
London
THE singularity and relatively high cost of most fine art has made it resistant to sales on the Internet. There are not many collectors, it seems, who are willing to spend millions of dollars online. But Instagram has quietly become a commercial game-changer for the art market, a
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg