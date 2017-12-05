You are here

Home > Life & Culture

K-pop titans BTS break into US Top 40

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 6:18 AM

2017-05-21T234837Z_1763832460_HP1ED5L1U50UD_RTRMADP_3_MUSIC-BILLBOARD-AWARDS.JPG
Boy band BTS, pop mega-stars in South Korea known for their dance moves and social media prowess, Monday broke into the Top 40 on the US singles chart for the first time.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Boy band BTS, pop mega-stars in South Korea known for their dance moves and social media prowess, Monday broke into the Top 40 on the US singles chart for the first time.

Mic Drop debuted at number 28, driven by a particularly strong showing in downloads, on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week through Thursday.

The band incorporates more R&B and hip-hop into its sound than most K-pop groups. Mic Drop, driven by a dark percussion line, features a contribution by star New York rapper Desiigner and mixing by leading electronic dance producer Steve Aoki.

The song appears on the EP Love Yourself: Her, which earlier this year hit number seven on the US album chart, the highest ever for a Korean act.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Formed in 2013 by the Big Hit Entertainment company, the seven-member boy band has quickly become a top act in South Korea, Japan and other Asian markets.

The group is a constant social media presence in tech-savvy South Korea. Guinness World Records recently said BTS had more "Twitter engagements" than any other music group, defined as the average number of retweets.

The group has been seeking a greater presence in the United States, the world's largest music market, and performed last month on the televised American Music Awards.

But BTS has yet to reach the global viral proportions of fellow Korean star Psy's Gangnam Style, whose 2012 video with its equestrian-themed dance routine was the first to hit one billion views on YouTube.

Gangnam Style controversially only reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 - before tracking firm Nielsen Music made changes to give greater weight to YouTube views.

Only one Asian-language track has ever made it to number one on the Hot 100 - Japanese singer Kyu Sakamoto's Ue o Muite Arukou, marketed to English speakers by the unconnected title Sukiyaki, in 1963.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Life & Culture

Star Wars sisters hail girl-powered galaxy

Woods completes fine comeback as red-hot Fowler wins Bahamas event

Kennedy Center fetes the arts with minimal politics and a lot of star power

Met Opera suspends legendary Levine after sex abuse allegations

Sea turtles' sad fate: from restaurant menus to plastic 'soup'

'Star Wars' sisters hail girl-powered galaxy

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-06-12T081433Z_102623060_RC1F31638EA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-SECURITY.JPG
Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singapore fund investors paying above median fees: report

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

Maersk Line.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Hamburg Sud gives Maersk quantum leap in Latin America, Oceania growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening