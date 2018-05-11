You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Keeping things shipshape, in BT Weekend

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180511_WKBLURB_3432578.jpg

"WE Singaporeans do not realise how important Singapore is as a maritime centre," remarks S S Teo, who recently took over the reins at Pacific International Lines from his father, shipping stalwart YC Chang.

A sprawling eco-system supports Singapore's port and shipping sector that is unseen by most. How do local businesses in the trade, many of which have been in the line for decades, ensure their continuity? We speak to two torchbearers of Singapore's maritime legacy, PIL and Equatorial Marine Fuel, both family businesses that are now into their second generation. In Brunch on Saturday, in The Business Times Weekend.

Transformation and staying relevant are also on Caroline Clarke's mind. She is the chief executive of Philips Asean Pacific. The Dutch company that made its name in consumer electronics has since reshaped itself to become a leader in healthcare tech. The Raffles Conversation tells why.

In Investing and Wealth, Value Insight columnist Teh Hooi Ling asks: What kind of returns do investors get from buying into stocks that have been newly added to or deleted from the index? Employing this strategy in Singapore and Hong Kong yields some surprising outcomes. CFA Singapore Insights, meanwhile, sets out a model for the investment firm of the future.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Working mums face many issues in the workplace. This Mothers' Day weekend, John Bittleston explains how to deal with unpleasant remarks and how to pursue tricky requests, in Question Time with Mentor John. The Finish Line meets Taiwanese tennis star Latisha Chan, the current world number one player in women's doubles. And our Disrupted columnist savours foodpanda's new and revamped hot pink app as the food delivery pioneer celebrates its sixth birthday this week.

Finally, this week's Offbeat is not for the faint of heart; it shares a fetid tale of one person's odious bathroom manners.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

Editor's Choice

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_110518_10.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Challenging transition ahead for Malaysia

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
5 Malaysia elections: Mahathir expected to be sworn in as new PM at 5pm today
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

BP_KimTrump_110518_20.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Why Singapore for the Trump-Kim summit?

BT_20180511_SULTAN_3432642.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir to form next government after being sworn in as PM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening