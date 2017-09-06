You are here

Home > Life & Culture

KitKat bets on weird and wonderful flavours in Japan

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 13:41

JAPAN-FOOD-CONSUMERS-032516.jpg
Cough-medicine-flavoured KitKat anyone?
PHOTO: AFP

[INASHIKI, Japan] Cough-medicine-flavoured KitKat anyone?

It may not be to everyone's taste, but this is just one of 300 weird and wonderful flavours flying off the shelves in Japan, which has become the world's biggest market for the four-fingered snack.

In true Japanese style, human workers are a rare sight at one KitKat factory in Kasumigaura, around 100km east of Tokyo.

Instead, dozens of robots manufacture four million bars a day at breakneck speed, from mixing the chocolate paste to wrapping them ready for sale.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

KitKats have been around in Britain since 1935 and only arrived in Japan in 1973. But the Japanese market has a crucial unique selling point - a huge variety of different flavours.

It all started with a strawberry flavoured KitKat in 2000 and the range expanded quickly - from flavours aimed at local taste buds such as sake, green tea and wasabi - to more exotic combinations like melon and mascarpone.

Access to KitKat factories is strictly limited and photos are kept to a minimum in a bid to preserve the secrets of the recipe.

And it appears to be a recipe for success. Without publishing an exact turnover figure for Japan, KitKat manufacturer Nestle says sales have grown 50 per cent in the country since 2010, making it the biggest market ahead of Britain - although second-biggest in terms of volume.

And in a sign of the success, a new production site was opened only last month in the western region of Kobe.

Why such success in Japan? One reason, according to Cedric Lacroix, managing executive officer of Nestle Japan's confectionery business, is that Japanese consumers appreciate the variety of flavours on offer.

The chocolate market in Japan is really driven by innovation, said Mr Lacroix. "One third of the products is renewed every year.

"Consumers want to see new things, taste new products, even if they always end up buying their favourite flavour." Twenty or so new versions of KitKat are unleashed on the Japanese market every year, after months of refining the flavour.

The company also plays on the superstitious nature of the Japanese public.

"KitKat has become a sort of good-luck charm to which the Japanese have become emotionally attached," said Mr Lacroix.

The name reminds people of the Japanese phrase "kitto katsu", meaning "sure to win". It has therefore become common to hand them to friends before an exam or an important event.

To profit from this, KitKat offers customers the chance to have their chocolate elaborately gift-wrapped, get special flavours made and even have messages engraved on the bars.

Beyond the local market, the snack is increasingly targeting tourists in a country that aims to have 40 million foreign visitors in 2020 when Tokyo hosts the Olympics, four times as many as in 2013.

Travellers are increasingly returning home with bags filled with some of the more outlandish "made in Japan" KitKat flavours.

AFP

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170906_PENTERPRISE6_3071502.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

More agile entity for local businesses with merger of IE Singapore, Spring

FILES-BRITAIN-INSURANCE-AVIVA-085631.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge

FEL1930-pixgeneric.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Opinion

A merger to better serve Singapore Inc

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

marina bay 17968192.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Economists maintain Singapore's 2017 growth forecast: MAS

nmterminal4.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Transport

Changi Airport's Terminal 4 to open on Oct 31: Khaw Boon Wan

Capture.JPG
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

1MDB stolen funds witnesses are scared to talk, FBI says

Sep 6, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Noble, Blumont

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening