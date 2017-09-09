Lady Gaga says taking a break after fifth album tour

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
[TORONTO] Lady Gaga said Friday she plans to take a break after her current Joanne World Tour ends in mid-December.
"I'm gonna take a rest," she told a press conference at the Toronto film festival for the premiere of the documentary film "Gaga: Five Foot Two."
"I don't know how long," she added.
"That doesn't mean I won't be creating, it doesn't mean I don't have things up my sleeve that I'm not going to tell you today."
"But I'm looking forward to reflecting and slowing down for a moment and healing, because that's important."
This surprise announcement comes as the music star, who recently turned 30, reflects on a decade spent making five albums, and the rigors of touring constantly that has caused her chronic pain, as well as a Super Bowl show this year.
AFP
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal