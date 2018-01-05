Let's talk crypto, in BT Weekend

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
UP, down, sideways... There's no end to the wild gyrations we've seen in the crazed market for cryptocurrency. But is it a boom, a bubble, or a bust-up waiting to happen? And just where is the crypto story headed? We round up a panel of interested parties for some answers in our Brunch feature
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo