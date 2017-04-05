You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Madrid show delves into Picasso's dark journey to Guernica

Exhibition marks the 80th anniversary of artist's masterpiece
Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170405_PICASSO3_2824394.jpg
The painting is a depiction of the bombing of the small Basque town of Guernica on April 26, 1937, during Spain's civil war. It has since become a potent plea for peace, used in countless anti-war protests.
PHOTO: AFP

Madrid

IT'S an artistic journey through terror, panic and fear that culminates in Guernica, Pablo Picasso's universal howl against the ravages of war that turns 80 next month.

On Monday, Madrid's Reina Sofia museum launched a major anniversary exhibition that delves into the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

No contents
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening