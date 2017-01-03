You are here

Maintaining a hotel's patina of opulence

The staff that keep New York City's luxury hotels running include glass attendants, scent sommeliers and mural restoration specialists
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170103_KVHOTEL3_2671595.jpg
The glassware at the Baccarat Hotel can be bought, though they are expensive, ranging from US$100 for a Bordeaux degustation glass to around US$1,000 for a decanter. There are more than 40 types of stemware, including six highball and lowball designs.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

New York

BRAYAN De La Cruz swirled a cloth along the inside rim of a US$260 cobalt blue champagne flute. He raised it to the fluorescent lights overhead and squinted up at it.

"Look at that," Mr De La Cruz, 24, marvelled. "Perfect!"

Next to him, Kenrick Morante, 26, nodded

