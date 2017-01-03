You are here
Maintaining a hotel's patina of opulence
The staff that keep New York City's luxury hotels running include glass attendants, scent sommeliers and mural restoration specialists
New York
BRAYAN De La Cruz swirled a cloth along the inside rim of a US$260 cobalt blue champagne flute. He raised it to the fluorescent lights overhead and squinted up at it.
"Look at that," Mr De La Cruz, 24, marvelled. "Perfect!"
Next to him, Kenrick Morante, 26, nodded
