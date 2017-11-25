You are here
GOLF
Marc Ong caps amateur year with final flourish
Singapore's SEA Games hero who turns pro in January wins Warren crown in play-off.
IT was a fitting climax to an amazing half-year for Singaporean golfer Marc Ong.
After his South-east Asian (SEA) Games team championship heroics at Kuala Lumpur when he sank the winning putt for Singapore to snatch the gold medal from Thailand in August, the 22-year-old produced a
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg