You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve nightmare in Times Square

Malfunctions leave the singer struggling to reach notes and sync the lyrics and music
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170103_KVMARIAH3Z54J_2671622.jpg
The trouble continued when she gave up on another of her best-known numbers, We Belong Together, while a recording of the song continued to play, a confirmation that she had been lip-syncing.
PHOTO: AFP

New York

MARIAH Carey suffered through a performance train wreck in Times Square on New Year's Eve as malfunctions left her at a loss vocally during her hit song Emotions, struggling to reach notes and sync the lyrics and music.

The trouble continued when she gave up on another of

Most Read

1 More changes to Companies Act proposed
2 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
3 The road ahead
4 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
5 Companies downbeat about 2017 prospects: SBF survey
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening