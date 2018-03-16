You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Mayweather ready to start MMA training soon

Fri, Mar 16, 2018 - 6:52 AM

2017-08-27T051223Z_1031887043_HP1ED8R0EGM81_RTRMADP_3_BOXING-MAYWEATHER-MCGREGOR.JPG
Former welterweight boxing king Floyd Mayweather has teased the possibility he may come out of retirement for a mixed martial arts bout, revealing that he plans to start training for the octagon later this year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LOS ANGELES] Former welterweight boxing king Floyd Mayweather has teased the possibility he may come out of retirement for a mixed martial arts bout, revealing that he plans to start training for the octagon later this year.

In remarks to TMZ.com, Mayweather said he planned to accept an offer from former UFC champion Tyron Woodley to train with him.

"I'm going to start soon," Mayweather said. "We've been texting back and forth. We talked a couple times, but we're going to start working out real soon."

Mayweather, 41, came out of retirement last year for a one-off boxing bout against MMA star Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Although Mayweather has previously ruled out any chance of him taking part in an MMA fight, speculation that he could yet be persuaded has continued.

Mayweather told TMZ he believed he would need between six to eight months to get ready for any potential MMA bout.

"I'll probably need a little bit longer (than three months)," Mayweather said. "A little bit longer. Even if it takes six to eight months, whatever it takes, we just want to make sure everything is done correctly, and everything is done the right way.

"I can wrestle. My wrestling game is not that bad. On a scale from one to 10, I would say it's probably a seven. We can take it up to a nine, if possible. Of course my hand game, on a scale of one to 10, it's 100. The kicking game, on a scale from one to 10, it's probably a four.

"We have to tweak a few things to take things to the next level."

Mayweather has claimed he made US$300 million from his cross-combat superfight against McGregor last year, one of the richest fights in history.

AFP

Life & Culture

Watch this space in BT Weekend

French museum goes MAD for identity

George Lucas breaks ground on US$1 billion story-telling museum

Making financial education fun for children

Disruptors of the watch scene in BT Weekend magazine

CrimsonLogic brings out the fun in coding

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_160318_1.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI stocks set to deliver S$20.9 billion dividend bonanza

BP_SGcondo_160318_3.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Real Estate

CNY lull, absence of launches cause 28% drop in Feb new home sales

BT_20180316_MANDARIN_GARDEN_3353022.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Real Estate

Mandarin Gardens 'likely to draw joint ventures and foreign players'

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
3 CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Noble, Vibrant Group, Ipco, Yanlord Land
5 Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports fall 5.9% in February after 6 months of growth

bp_growth_160318_53.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Quick takes: Outlook still robust despite February's export contraction, but pace of growth will slow

Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Strong start to year with Singapore firms raising US$816.9m in equity capital markets

06607251.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Rejecting protectionism, Asean and Australia commit to free trade

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening