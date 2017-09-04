You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Mexico breaks world record with 3-tonne guacamole

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 08:21

guacamole.JPG
The recipe for a record-breaking guacamole? 25,000 avocados and 1,000 people to mash them.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[CONCEPCION DE BUENOS AIRES, Mexico] The recipe for a record-breaking guacamole? 25,000 avocados and 1,000 people to mash them.

That is what avocado growers in Mexico's Jalisco state mobilised on Sunday to break the world record for the biggest guacamole, a whopping 3 tonnes of delicious dip made from "green gold."

The mass mash-up was part entertainment and part politicking, as growers and Mexico make the point that they - and the guacamole loving Americans - have benefited from the North American Free Trade Agreement that is now under threat from US President Donald Trump.

Negotiators from Canada, Mexico and the United States were meeting in the Mexican capital this weekend to revamp the 23-year-old Nafta accord that Mr Trump has threatened to end if he does not get concessions to curb a trade deficit with Mexico.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Some 80 per cent of US avocado consumption comes from Mexico's growing expanse of orchards. Jalisco has become the second biggest producer of the Hass variety in Mexico behind Michoacan state, according to producers.

More than 600 student chefs and 400 people from the rural town of Concepcion de Buenos Aires prepared the traditional dish for thousands of people, many of whom came from the Jalisco state capital of Guadalajara.

The state's governor was on hand to receive recognition from a representative of the Guinness Book of World Records.

US negotiators have said they want to include provisions to make it easier for US seasonal produce growers to be able to file anti-dumping cases against Mexico.

That idea has been criticised by US restaurants and retailers, who say it would drive up prices.

Mexican growers of the fruit say US production of avocado could not meet demand.

"The imports of avocados from Mexico have not cost one single job to the domestic industry (in the United States)," said Ramon Paz, the spokesman for Michoacan's growers.

REUTERS

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Life & Culture

Getting well-oiled: booze in the age of the robo-barman

Walter Becker, rock bohemian of Steely Dan, dead at 67

Polish grandpa conquers Atlantic again in third kayak odyssey

Tennis: Maria Sharapova knocked out of US Open

Time to scale peaks beyond SEA Games

When office meetings leave the office behind

Editor's Choice

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

BT_20170904_JLICO21_3067781.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

Reining in cypherpunks and the wild token ride

taxi.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

In for a scary taxi ride

Most Read

1 Ipoh - sleepy foodie stopover wakes up to new potential
2 Rites of passage
3 Noble Group sells stake in JV to Australia-listed associate Aspire
4 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
5 Keppel Land on the hunt for new chief
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

land.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply

BT_20170904_KRLEGSSS_3067766.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic

Sep 4, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: YuuZoo, Keppel Corp, Everbright Water, Manulife US Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening