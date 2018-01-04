You are here

Mingle with the like-minded in the Weekend magazine

Thu, Jan 04, 2018 - 5:50 AM



ARE you still aspiring to own a country club membership? Keep your S$100,000 or whatever the going rate is. The new generation clubs cost a fraction and offer a unique opportunity to mingle with like-minded game changers, disruptors and socially-conscious individuals who want to "change the world".

Find out more about these community-building members-only clubs in this week's issue of Weekend Magazine, free with your copy of The Business Times on Friday.

And if you're headed to Tokyo and fancy living like a local, check out what Airbnb has in store for you as one of our writers undergoes an "immersive" living experience in the city.

And for watch lovers who can't wait to see what SIHH has in store for you, we bring you a preview of timepieces to come.

