Monster blob menaces London's East End sewers

Mass of fat is about 250m long and weighs over 140 tonnes; 8-member team will take 3 weeks, working all day, to clear it
Sat, Sep 16, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20170916_SWE2_3088501.jpg
The Whitechapel fatberg is a rock-solid agglomeration of fat, disposable wipes, diapers, condoms and tampons.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York

THERE is a monster beneath the streets of London, menacing the East End underworld.

What has been named the Whitechapel fatberg is a rock-solid agglomeration of fat, disposable wipes, diapers, condoms and tampons. It was discovered to the east of the city's financial

