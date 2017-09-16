You are here
Monster blob menaces London's East End sewers
Mass of fat is about 250m long and weighs over 140 tonnes; 8-member team will take 3 weeks, working all day, to clear it
New York
THERE is a monster beneath the streets of London, menacing the East End underworld.
What has been named the Whitechapel fatberg is a rock-solid agglomeration of fat, disposable wipes, diapers, condoms and tampons. It was discovered to the east of the city's financial
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg