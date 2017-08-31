You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Motorcycling: MotoGP to make Thai debut in October 2018

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 16:39

fa-thai-motogp-20170831.jpg
MotoGP will make its Thai debut in October next year it was confirmed Thursday, with the race to be hosted by the provincial city of Buriram for three years.
PHOTO: AFP

[BANGKOK] MotoGP will make its Thai debut in October next year it was confirmed Thursday, with the race to be hosted by the provincial city of Buriram for three years.

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) officially signed a deal with MotoGP owners Dorna Sports to hold the race from 2018, according to a statement released by the SAT.

"Signing this contract makes Thailand one of the 19 venues for MotoGP racing... it is provisionally set for first weekend of October next year," the statement said.

Winter testing will be held February 16-18, it added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The motorcycling equivalent of Formula One will be staged in Buriram, a small Thai city in the poor rice farming northeast that has seen huge investment in sports and hotel facilities.

Securing MotoGP is a personal coup for Newin Chidchob, a 58-year-old veteran of Thailand's bear-pit politics, who has pulled in rich contacts to build first-class sports facilities in his hometown of Buriram.

In 2014 he unveiled the US$58.9 million Formula One-certified circuit in the 30,000 population town.

The Thai junta has agreed to subsidise a chunk of the cost of the rights to host the event.

The motorcycling extravaganza could pour millions of dollars into Buriram, a huge sum for a province that was once among Thailand's poorest.

AFP

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Life & Culture

Australia shipwreck tale clue to French explorer disappearance

Federer passes five-set test at US Open

Esports: a growing big business

Hong Kong tycoon David Tang dies at 63

In smartphone age, the hajj is for sharing

Hong Kong businessman David Tang dies at 63

Editor's Choice

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

Most Read

1 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
2 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
3 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
4 Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation
5 Singapore dollar rallies for the fourth day on safe haven appeal
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

qantas2.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Singapore's gain is Dubai's loss as Qantas tweaks Kangaroo Route

mas.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore July bank lending falls 0.5% m-o-m

Aug 31, 2017
Real Estate

Average DC rate up 13.8% for non-landed residential use, 3.8% for commercial

Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Alan Chan reappointed LTA chairman; six new names join board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening