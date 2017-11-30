You are here

Home > Life & Culture

NBC News fires 'Today' co-host Matt Lauer for sexual misconduct

Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 11:39 PM

nbc.jpg
NBC News fired popular "Today"show host Matt Lauer after receiving what it called a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace, the network said on Wednesday.
AFP

[NEW YORK] NBC News fired popular "Today"show host Matt Lauer after receiving what it called a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace, the network said on Wednesday.

NBC News chairman Andrew Lack said that, after serious review, the complaint received on Monday night represented "a clear violation" of the company's standards.

"As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment," Mr Lack said in a statement. "While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident." Mr Lauer's agent Ken Lindner did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters was unable to independently confirm the accusation against Mr Lauer.

The news was announced by "Today" co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb at the start of the talk show, a staple of US morning television for more than six decades that, NBC says, averages more than 4 million viewers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This is a sad morning at 'Today' and at NBC News," Ms Guthrie said, visibly shaken. "We just learned this moments ago just this morning. As I'm sure you can imagine we are devastated." Mr Lack's statement did not say who made the accusation.

"We are deeply saddened by this turn of events," Mr Lack's statement said. "But we will face it together as a news organization - and do it in as transparent a manner as we can." During Wednesday's show, NBC News reporter Stephanie Gosk said the colleague had accused Lauer of serious misconduct"throughout 2014." An NBC representative did not respond to a request for more details.

Fellow NBC News anchor Willie Geist, who hosts the "Today"show's Sunday program, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that he was stunned, especially given Lauer's role.

"Matt Lauer is the most powerful person at NBC News, arguably," Mr Geist said, referring to Mr Lauer as a friend and mentor who he said had always led by example on the show's set.

US President Donald Trump responded with messages on Twitter calling for some of Mr Lauer's colleagues to also be fired.

"Wow," Trump tweeted about the Mr Lauer announcement. "But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack's past!" he added, without further explanation.

An NBC spokeswoman did not respond to questions about Mr Trump's comments.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, then-Republican candidate Trump was accused by 13 women who publicly said that in the past he had physically touched them inappropriately in some way, the Washington Post reported.

Mr Trump denied the accusations, accused rival Democrats and the media of a smear campaign, and went on to win the election. Reuters did not independently confirm the accusations against Mr Trump.

Since Mr Lauer took over the anchor chair in 1997, "Today" has dominated morning show ratings.

According to Fortune Magazine, Mr Lauer signed a two-year deal in 2016 that would pay him $20 million per year. He joined"Today" in January 1994 and has interviewed presidents George Bush and Barack Obama and broadcast from seven Olympic games.

There were reports that journalists from multiple outlets had been investigating complaints against Mr Lauer.

Elizabeth Wagmeister and Ramin Setoodeh, two Variety reporters, said they had been working for months on a story about sexual harassment allegations by multiple women against Mr Lauer. "NBC was aware that Variety was working on a bombshell story about sexual harassment allegations against Matt Lauer," Mr Setoodeh wrote on Twitter.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Sumo: Grand champion Harumafuji retires over assault incident

Hong Kong police bust triad gang initiation ceremony

Possible evidence of Caesar's UK invasion site unearthed

Marriage can make you crazy, but it deters dementia too: study

Scientists discover resilient 'heart' of Great Barrier Reef

Doing good with donated cigarettes

Editor's Choice

BT_20171129_NRCCS_3198210.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Three firms fined over S$600,000 for rigging F1 bids

BT_20171129_YMDBS_3198100.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike - by how much and how soon?

BT_20171129_VIFULLERTON_3198243.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare expands in China on 800m yuan investment

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
2 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

sibor2.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, are likely to go higher

26500100U.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit's public offer 3.1 times subscribed

Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard IPO 23.6 times subscribed; debuts on Catalist on Nov 30

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening