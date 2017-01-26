You are here
New 'home sweet home' for Syrians
After a four-year odyssey as refugees, a family of Syrian pastry chefs have reopened their sweet-tooth haven in Berlin
Berlin
A SYRIAN family of pastry chefs, the Sakkas, once delighted the people of Homs with their sugar-soaked Levantine delicacies, until a rain of bombs turned them into refugees.
Now, after a four-year odyssey, they have reopened the family's sweet-tooth haven in Berlin, a
