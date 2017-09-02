You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Neymar moves into sprawling mansion near PSG training ground

Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 08:49

[PARIS] Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian superstar Neymar has moved into a five-storey, 1,000-square-metre mansion in the posh western Paris suburb of Bougival, sources said Friday.

The town has been home to a host of celebrities in the past including French actor Gerard Depardieu and Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho, and is just a few kilometres from the PSG training centre in the nearby town of Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

"The move began last week," an informed source told AFP. Neymar had been camping in a luxury Paris hotel since his transfer to PSG last month.

The property, an architect's home built in the 1950s, is on a hillock and has 5,000 square metres of grounds and an indoor pool, a real estate professional said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It's an exceptional property and very impressive. The house has never been on the market," he said, adding that Neymar was renting it.

At 25, Neymar became the world's most expensive footballer when he was snapped up by PSG in a 222-million-euro (S$358 million) move.

Despite being under contract, Barcelona were powerless to stop the transfer as the French side met the buyout clause in Neymar's contract.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Life & Culture

Delight as Serena Williams 'welcomes baby girl'

The wolf is at the door, and it's here to teach you something

SEA Games gold medal a silver lining for Singapore golf

MST Golf opens superstore at Suntec City

Online vigilantes go mainstream after Charlottesville

From Cinderella to Hillary Clinton

Editor's Choice

Sep 2, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, Japan investing more in each other

BT_20170902_SSIRAS2_3066837.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Technology

Taxman taps apps to make filing returns less taxing

BT_20170902_COVER02FINAL_3066051.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Brunch

Rites of passage

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore sets up new financial advisory firm to drive growth
2 'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs
3 Stocks to watch: Yangzijiang, Sembcorp, Cosco, Sincap
4 M1, StarHub unveil unlimited mobile data plans
5 Sharp rise in DC charges for non-landed homes amid en bloc fever
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170902_COVER02FINAL_3066051.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Brunch

Rites of passage

BT_20170902_FEATURE02-BNGA_3063625.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Feature

A Baltic surprise

BT_20170902_HWASONG_3066898.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Opinion

A week of missiles, hurricanes and floods

BT_20170902_CPPMI1_3065931.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Government & Economy

China's factory growth rises, but services growth slows

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening