You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Neymar wins French player of the year prize, rejects transfer talk

Mon, May 14, 2018 - 7:49 AM

BP_Neymar_140518_10.jpg
Neymar was named as France's player of the year at an awards ceremony in Paris on Sunday, and later brushed away questions over his future.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] Neymar was named as France's player of the year at an awards ceremony in Paris on Sunday, and later brushed away questions over his future.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar took the prize despite missing the last three months of the season due to injury.

The world's most expensive player scored 19 goals in just 20 league games for PSG before suffering a foot injury in February that required surgery in his native Brazil.

He has not played since, and only returned to France from his homeland at the start of this month, fuelling speculation that he could seek to leave the club after just one season.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I am very touched and very happy with our season. It is an honour. Without my teammates, I would never have received this award," said the 26-year-old, who collected the prize from his illustrious compatriot Ronaldo.

Neymar, who joined in PSG's Ligue 1 title celebrations on Saturday night, refused to discuss his future after collecting his award.

"We talk about these things every time the transfer window comes around. I don't want to talk about anything at the moment," he said.

"Everyone knows why I came here, what my objectives are. Right now, my objective is the World Cup, not talking about transfers.

"I spend my whole life, every transfer window, talking about it. It's a bit annoying."

Neymar beat two of his PSG teammates to the prize, voted for by his fellow players - Edinson Cavani, Ligue 1's leading scorer this season with 28 goals, and Kylian Mbappe were also nominees, along with Marseille winger Florian Thauvin.

Neymar was signed from Barcelona for a world-record 222 million euros (S$352 million) last August, and helped PSG on their way to a clean sweep of the domestic trophies.

However, his injury appeared to cost Unai Emery's team dear in their Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid - he was unable to play in the second leg, and PSG lost 5-2 on aggregate.

'2000 PER CENT SURE' 

He is hoping to be back to full fitness in time to lead Brazil at the World Cup in Russia, which starts in a month's time.

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insisted on Saturday that there was no chance Neymar would be leaving.

"I am 2000 per cent sure he will stay," Mr Al-Khelaifi said, rejecting talk of a transfer to Real Madrid.

"The Spanish media have been talking since October. I don't respond to rumours, I don't have the time. But I am sure he will be a Paris Saint-Germain player."

PSG's dominance of the French game this season was reflected in the awards.

Mbappe was named young player of the year, beating off competition from the Lyon duo of Houssem Aouar and Tanguy Ndombele, and Bordeaux's Brazilian winger Malcom.

"I have had a good season. I have changed universe. I had to adapt right away because at clubs like PSG you don't get given the time," said the 19-year-old Mbappe, who joined PSG from Monaco on a loan deal last August.

That move is set to become permanent this summer for a fee of up to 180 million euros.

Mbappe, who has scored 13 league goals, won the same award last year when he helped Monaco to the title, and so follows Eden Hazard in claiming the young player gong two seasons running.

Now with Chelsea, Hazard won it in 2009 and 2010 when with Lille.

Emery, who will leave PSG at the end of the season, won the coach of the year award.

AFP

Life & Culture

BT celebrates 13 years of helping over 16,000 young artists

M1 scores with long-term netball sponsorship

Israel's Barzilai wins Eurovision contest

Star Wars as daunting as The Beatles: Ron Howard

Prince Harry: The troubled playboy grows up

Rockefeller Collection sold for record-smashing US$832m

Editor's Choice

BP_PRUDENTIAL_140518_4.jpg
May 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities

BT_20180514_JQCAROUSELL14_3434596.jpg
May 14, 2018
Technology

Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS

BP_SGconstruct_140518_7.jpg
May 14, 2018
Real Estate

Construction stocks 'look set for change in fortunes'

Most Read

1 China's President Xi Jinping may also travel to Singapore when Trump meets Kim: report
2 Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir
3 Malaysia elections: PM-in-waiting Anwar watches Mahathir swearing in from hospital
4 1MDB bonds take a hit as Najib's ouster puts focus on future
5 Former Genting Singapore VP admits to insider trading
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_PRUDENTIAL_140518_4.jpg
May 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities

BP_IndoBomb_140518_15.jpg
May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Family, including 4 children, detonates bombs at 3 Indonesian churches

BP_Ringgit_140518_68.jpg
May 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ringgit drops by most in 18 months after Mahathir's surprise win

May 14, 2018
Real Estate

GIC partners Shanghai's Nova to set up 4.3b yuan rental apartment platform in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening