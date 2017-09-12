You are here

Home > Life & Culture

No more monkeying around: 'monkey selfie' case settled

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 20:11

monkey.jpg
A black macaque with a goofy grin snapped itself in Indonesia while staring down the lens of camera belonging to David Slater in 2011.
INTERNET

[SAN FRANCISCO] A bizarre two-year court battle over who owns the copyright of a "monkey selfie" which went viral was finally settled on Monday - in favour of a British nature photographer.

A black macaque with a goofy grin snapped itself in Indonesia while staring down the lens of camera belonging to David Slater in 2011.

After Slater published the pictures in a book, animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) filed a lawsuit in federal court in San Francisco in 2015 seeking to have the monkey "declared the author and owner of his photograph".

PETA said the selfies were taken by a six-year-old called Naruto on the island of Sulawesi, although even the identity of the monkey was the subject of legal wranglings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In filing the lawsuit, PETA argued that "US copyright law doesn't prohibit an animal from owning a copyright, and since Naruto took the photo, he owns the copyright, as any human would".

Slater insisted that he owned the rights since he set up the tripod and walked away for a few minutes, only to find out that the monkey had grabbed his camera and snapped away.

Following the settlement, PETA wrote on their blog: "As a part of the arrangement, Slater agreed to donate 25 per cent of any future revenue derived from using or selling the monkey selfies to charities that protect the habitat of Naruto and other crested macaques in Indonesia." It added: "Naruto and the famous 'monkey selfie' photographs that he undeniably took clearly demonstrate that he and his fellow macaques ... are highly intelligent, thinking, sophisticated beings worthy of having legal ownership of their own intellectual property and holding other rights as members of the legal community." A joint statement read: "PETA and David Slater agree that this case raises important, cutting-edge issues about expanding legal rights for nonhuman animals, a goal that they both support, and they will continue their respective work to achieve this goal." When the copyright controversy erupted, Slater said that the widespread distribution of the photos online had cost him a lot of money by robbing his book of potential sales - so it's unclear how much money the habitat charities will clear in the deal.

Slater's company Wildlife Personalities, and the self-publishing platform Blurb were co-defendants in the case.

AFP

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Life & Culture

British theatre director Peter Hall dies aged 86

Olympics: IOC readies to crown Paris, Los Angeles

Who're you calling 'fat'? The plus-sized embrace their curves

It hurts a lot, Hillary says of what happened

Five dancers have got this cellist's Bach

Rihanna headlines NY Fashion Week day 4

Editor's Choice

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Linked firms vying for same public contracts

bp_cbd_120917_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

bp_cbd2_120917_6.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Q4 business sentiment dips but industry watchers remain upbeat

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

lim hng kiang IMG_2987.JPG
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore to focus on digital economy, trade facilitation as Asean chair in 2018

lim hng kiang IMG_2987.JPG
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Heeton-led consortium buys Manchester City icon to redevelop into hotel

bp_condo_120917_69.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Real Estate

Private condo resale prices up 0.7% in August, volumes up 19.2%: SRX Property

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening