You are here

Home > Life & Culture

North Korea prize money frozen at Asian football tournament

Fri, Dec 08, 2017 - 12:56 PM

BP_East Asian football championships_081217_83.jpg
North Korea will not be entitled to any prize money at this month's East Asian football championships due to economic sanctions imposed on Pyongyang, tournament organisers have said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] North Korea will not be entitled to any prize money at this month's East Asian football championships due to economic sanctions imposed on Pyongyang, tournament organisers have said.

Visiting North Korea kick off the men's competition against hosts Japan in Tokyo on Saturday in a politically charged clash played against the backdrop of a string of missile launches and the communist state's sixth nuclear test in September.

"Given the current international climate and based on United Nations resolutions, we have deemed that we will not be able to pay," Japan and East Asian football chief Kozo Tashima told local media.

Tashima credited the Japanese government for issuing travel visas to North Korea's footballers, stressing that the four-team East Asian championship represented an "opportunity to show that politics has no place in sport".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Officials from the two other competing countries, South Korea and China, supported the decision on North Korea's prize money, which is unlikely to lighten the mood before a potentially explosive opening fixture.

North Korea has called for a halt to what it calls "brutal sanctions", which look set to be increased after Pyongyang's recent intercontinental ballistic missile test.

While events on the pitch may be overshadowed by political tensions, Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic will have one eye on next summer's World Cup in Russia.

The Blue Samurai will rely exclusively on domestic-based players as they chase some welcome silverware following a rollercoaster Asian qualifying campaign.

The winners of the East Asian men's tournament will earn US$250,000, while the women's champions will pocket US$70,000.

The biennial East Asian tournament was first held in 2003 when South Korea won the first of their three titles, a year after reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup as co-hosts with Japan.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Life & Culture

Saudi crown prince bought US$450m Da Vinci: report

'Grinch bots' may steal Christmas by snatching up prized toys

A look-back on 2017 and en bloc sale scene in BT Weekend

Singapore revokes citizenship of 'football match-fixer'

Australia lawmakers approve same-sex marriage

Emperor Hirohito's memoir bought by Japan surgeon criticised for praising Nazis

Editor's Choice

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

BT_20171208_CHSGX_3212561.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX proposes to fix weak spots in disclosure rules

BT_20171208_VINTU_3212618.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Wealth managers to be prepped for future with training

Most Read

1 Spring Court restaurant owner pays S$52.9m for Jervois Green
2 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
3 Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'
4 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
5 Heng Swee Keat's comment leaves possibility of private wealth tax up in the air
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_sgcondo_081217_72.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Real Estate

Public consultation soon to regulate short-term home rentals

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong could become Apsil's controlling shareholder if rights issue undersubscribed

Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

Advance SCT granted extension to meet listing requirements for removal from SGX watch-list

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening