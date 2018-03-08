You are here
OCBC pumps S$87,000 into six green projects
Efforts range from waste-management solutions to restoring the environment and enhancing biodiversity
Singapore
OCBC is forking out S$87,000 to fund six ground-up proposals addressing environmental issues in Singapore. These efforts range from waste-management solutions to restoring the environment and enhancing biodiversity.
Launched in July 2017, the #OCBCCares Fund for the
