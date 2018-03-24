You are here
THE BROAD VIEW - SATURDAY SOAPBOX
Of Trump's women and global trade
The purpose of the steel tariffs is motivated by the same political force that drives the US president - playing blame games. After Obama and Hillary, now it's the entire world's turn.
DONALD Trump is the master of playing blame games. The American president is keener than any politician anywhere in modern memory to deflect from his own failings and shortcomings by opening up ever new avenues of distraction. Alas, his battle cry "Crooked Hillary" - Mr Trump's key slogan from
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg