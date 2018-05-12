You are here
OFFBEAT
Cut the crap: a whodungit
Warning: Duelling with a restroom renegade is not for the faint of heart
LAST Saturday, I woke up to an alert that someone had taken a dump in my apartment complex's swimming pool. There was even a photo sent around as proof - true enough, amid the shimmering blue waters, there sat a sizeable turd.
Absurd, I thought. Who would even think of pooping in a pool?
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg