Om Puri, star in Bollywood and the West, dies at 66

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 10:13

41052447 - 06_01_2017 - INDIA-OMPURI_.jpg
Veteran Indian actor Om Puri, who successfully straddled movie careers in Bollywood and the West, died on Friday in Mumbai.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Puri, 66, suffered cardiac arrest, his friend and actor Anupam Kher told Reuters.

Om Puri appeared in some 300 films, most of them in India. He was known in the West mainly for his roles in the hit British comedy "East Is East" (1999), for which he received a BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) award nomination, and "My Son, the Fanatic" (1997), in which he played a Pakistani-born taxi driver in industrial North England.

